Conning Inc. Sells 405 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

Shares of GS opened at $343.52 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

