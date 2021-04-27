Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTTAY. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

