Contrasting Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -76.45% N/A -60.02% Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omnitek Engineering and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.48%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $960,000.00 2.59 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.98 $89.57 million $3.85 24.95

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Omnitek Engineering on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

