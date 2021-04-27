Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading Up 0.9%

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.70 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). Approximately 2,221,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,213,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.39%.

In other Convatec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Convatec Group Company Profile (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

