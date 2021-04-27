Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

TSE CMMC traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.23. 1,888,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$878.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,120.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.