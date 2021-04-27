Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

TSE CMMC remained flat at $C$4.11 during trading on Tuesday. 654,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$4.30. The stock has a market cap of C$853.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

