CoreSite Realty (COR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.42-5.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.42-5.52 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.