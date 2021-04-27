Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

