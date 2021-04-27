Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

