Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.76.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Corteva has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

