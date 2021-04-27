CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.63 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $925.36.

Shares of CSGP traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $936.80. 189,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,516. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $595.49 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $875.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

