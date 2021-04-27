Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

