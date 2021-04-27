Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COUR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

