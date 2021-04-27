Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. 11,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

