Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 2,778 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after buying an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after buying an additional 426,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

