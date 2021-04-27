CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.26. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of £242.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Caroline Hitch bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £20,800 ($27,175.33).

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.