Credit Suisse Group Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $20.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

ACI stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

