Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 31,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,863. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

