Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $26.85 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.49.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

