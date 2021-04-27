Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

