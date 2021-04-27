Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

