Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.17. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

