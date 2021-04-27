Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

CCI stock opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.17.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.