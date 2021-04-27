Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

