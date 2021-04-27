Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.62.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $186.10 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $188.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

