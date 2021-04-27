CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

CTRRF stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

