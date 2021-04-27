CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.42 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.62 and a 52 week high of C$16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

In other CT Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Dean Charles Mccann bought 20,000 shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,600.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

