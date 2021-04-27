CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

About CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

