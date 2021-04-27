CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce $68.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.36 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $282.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $295.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.