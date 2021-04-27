Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €74.69 ($87.87) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.27.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

