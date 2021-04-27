Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 60.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

