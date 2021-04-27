Daniel Bradbury Sells 15,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $955,350.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.21 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

