Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $721.38 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $721.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $283.83 or 0.00517181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.44 or 0.02637467 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,098,213 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

