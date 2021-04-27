Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $529,690.61

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $529,690.61 and $6,783.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00062361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00279186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.06 or 0.01037765 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.00731934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,829.03 or 0.99812711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 555,746 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

