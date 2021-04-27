Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAY. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $21,951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

