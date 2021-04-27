David Ross Smith Sells 3,845 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Ross Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $2,515,693.28.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $336.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $337.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $120,525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

