DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DaVita by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,018,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

