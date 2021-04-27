DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.60

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.60 and last traded at $88.60, with a volume of 27769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

