DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00274885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

