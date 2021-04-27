DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DeHive has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $358,156.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00007585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

