Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $73,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

