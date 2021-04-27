Delta Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. 56,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

