Delta Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.65. 12,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,416. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

