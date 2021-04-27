Delta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Ford Motor comprises about 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 556,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,422,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.