Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

