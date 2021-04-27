Desjardins Raises Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PKIUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

PKIUF stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Parkland has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

