Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $65.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 135.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 327.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

