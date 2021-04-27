Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

