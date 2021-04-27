dHedge DAO Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and $7.04 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00005492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.