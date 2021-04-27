DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

DHT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

